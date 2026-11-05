Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
- Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
- Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!
Europa League on TV
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Kick-off time
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille live today: Where to watch on TV and online
RTL and RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille live in Germany. You'll find the broadcast details below.
Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille: Recent results
Bayer Leverkusen have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, the Werkself lost 2:4 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Their 5:2 win against Nürnberg in the DFB Cup was a highlight. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded ten.
Marseille have won three of their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 2:0 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1, following a 4:3 victory over Le Havre. Their setbacks came in the Europa League: a 0:1 defeat against Olympiakos and a 1:0 goal conceded against Sturm Graz. Across their last five matches, Marseille scored twelve goals and conceded four.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Line-ups
Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- C. Martinez
- B. Genesio
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Form
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|+9
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|+8
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|7
W
W
D
L
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
W
W
D
L
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|7
D
L
W
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|+3
|6
W
W
L
L
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
L
L
W
W
|17
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|5
D
W
D
L
|18
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|5
D
D
L
W
|19
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
L
L
D
W
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
D
W
L
L
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|22
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
L
D
L
W
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|26
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
L
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
L
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|32
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L