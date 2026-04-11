Bayer Leverkusen faces a challenging season on both the domestic and international stages. However, to watch Bayer’s matches live across all competitions, you’ll need several subscriptions from different providers.

Here’s a quick guide to the broadcasters showing Bayer Leverkusen’s matches.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing B04’s matches live on TV and online.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and via livestream in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

In the Bundesliga this season, Sky and DAZN share the broadcasting rights. Friday matches and all individual Saturday fixtures are shown exclusively on Sky.

Sky’s pay-TV channel is also available to stream on WOW and via the SkyGo app.

This season, DAZN is showing the Bundesliga via a multi-match feed. On Saturdays and during midweek fixtures, you can watch the matches simultaneously on DAZN’s Bundesliga multi-match feed. In addition, the pay-TV channel broadcasts Sunday’s matches live and exclusively on TV and via livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website or via the DAZN app.

The Bundesliga is also available on free-to-air TV: Sat.1 will carry selected matches, including the opening rounds of the first and second halves of the season, plus the final Friday fixture before the winter break. Following the takeover of Sky, RTL will also broadcast some Bundesliga games on free-to-air TV.

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In the Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen’s matches are mainly broadcast live on DAZN. The platform streams 186 of the 203 fixtures, either as single games or in a multi-match conference.

Amazon Prime Video also streams the competition, hosting a different live top match every Tuesday.

Should Bayer Leverkusen reach the Champions League final this season, the match will be shown live and in full on free-to-air TV, with ZDF broadcasting the game.

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Sky has the rights to show every DFB Cup match live on pay-TV and via livestream, while selected ties from each round will also air on free-to-air television.

ARD and ZDF handle the free-to-air coverage.

Bayer Leverkusen broadcast info at a glance: Who shows/streams B04’s matches live on TV or online? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX also provides a live ticker for selected Bayer Leverkusen matches; visit our homepage for direct access.

Bayer Leverkusen: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting B04’s matches live on TV and via livestream? A brief profile of the club