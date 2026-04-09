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Bart DHanis

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Barcelona are seething after their clash with Atlético and have issued four stark demands to UEFA

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

FC Barcelona has lodged an official complaint with UEFA over the red card shown to Pau Cubarsí during Wednesday’s Champions League match against Atlético Madrid.

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid. In the 44th minute, Julián Álvarez was sent through on goal, and Cubarsí pursued him.


Cubarsí made minimal contact as Álvarez went to ground easily, prompting the referee to produce a straight red card and leave Barça a man down.

Outnumbered, Barça failed to mount a comeback and lost 2–0. On Thursday the club lodged an official protest, laying out four demands to UEFA.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

“It is impossible for Barcelona to compete on equal terms with other clubs. This is not the first time that scandalous refereeing decisions have harmed this club,” the club states.

Barça has demanded access to the referee–VAR communications from the incident and called for three additional actions: referee István Kovács must admit his error, and both he and VAR official Christian Dingert must be suspended.

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