Atalanta’s de Roon makes history: he is the club’s all-time appearance record holder, having overtaken Bellini

A legend in the making. Atalanta captain and midfielder Marten de Roon makes history against Verona: he is now officially the club’s most-capped player. With today’s appearance against Verona, his tally stands at 436, beating the record held by Gianpaolo Bellini, who played for Atalanta from 1998 to 2016 and ended his career with 435 appearances.





RECORD-BREAKING - The Dutchman arrived in Bergamo in 2015; he then spent a year at Middlesbrough before returning in 2017: almost 10 years later, he is the all-time record holder, ahead of the former captain and his current teammate, Mario Pasalic.