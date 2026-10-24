Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd put on alert over Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl after Uli Hoeness claims teenager is 'far from being a superstar'

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Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring Lennart Karl's testing spell at Bayern Munich after club chief Uli Hoeness publicly rebuked the teenager. The 18-year-old attacker has struggled for regular minutes this season alongside growing concerns inside the Allianz Arena over his conduct off the pitch.

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English trio monitor Munich developments

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League trio have been alerted by intermediaries to the German international's frustrating campaign in Bavaria. Despite rejecting the Gunners and the Reds to extend his contract until 2029 earlier this year, the teenager has started just two Bundesliga matches and one Champions League game this term. That reduced role follows a breakout season under Vincent Kompany that yielded nine goals and seven assists in 34 outings.

Honorary president issues public warning

Karl's rapid rise last season earned him his first senior Germany caps under Julian Nagelsmann and a spot in the provisional World Cup squad before injury ruled him out of the tournament in North America, while new national team boss Jurgen Klopp has also called him up. However, summer arrival Ismael Saibari has increased competition for places at Bayern, and club officials are equally unimpressed with the youngster's off-field attitude.

Speaking to BILD, Bayern honorary president Hoeness delivered a blunt assessment while dismissing comparisons to French team-mate Michael Olise: "I intend to have a serious conversation with him. He is far from being a superstar. Young players need to have humility. The comparisons with [Michael] Olise are clearly not doing him any good. There is still a huge difference between the two."

Spanish giants retain longstanding interest

Hoeness' intervention highlights Bayern's desire to prevent unrealistic expectations from derailing the prospect's development alongside established star Olise, with the hierarchy hoping he responds positively to the criticism.

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Even so, the report notes that intermediaries are already sounding out potential suitors across Europe in case his situation fails to improve.

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Alongside the three English clubs, Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on developments, having both previously attempted to recruit Karl as a 10-year-old after he stood out at a youth tournament.

Contract length protects German champions

Although no immediate exit is on the cards, Karl's future could quickly become a major talking point heading into the 2027 transfer windows if he remains on the fringes of Kompany's starting XI. Because his latest deal runs until 2029, the Bundesliga champions hold all the cards in any potential negotiations. For now, Bayern hope their academy graduate heeds Hoeness' advice and fights his way back into contention.