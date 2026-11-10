Arsenal and Atletico Madrid consider swap deal involving Martin Zubimendi and Julian Alvarez

Premier League champions Arsenal and Atletico Madrid could reportedly negotiate a sensational winter swap deal. The proposed move would see midfielder Martin Zubimendi head to the Spanish capital, while forward Julian Alvarez would complete a return to English football with the Gunners.
Blockbuster swap touted between Arsenal and Atletico
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid could reach an agreement on a major swap deal in the upcoming winter transfer window. Spanish media outlet RNE reports that defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi could move to the Metropolitano, with Argentina forward Julian Alvarez heading to North London.
Zubimendi arrived at the Emirates Stadium in July 2025 for a reported £55.8 million after a trophy-laden spell at Real Sociedad.
However, the Spain international has seen his first-team opportunities limited during the current campaign.
Zubimendi struggles for minutes in crowded midfield
Despite featuring in every league match during Arsenal's title-winning 2025–26 campaign, Zubimendi has become a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta this term.
The 27-year-old has amassed just 100 minutes of Premier League action without a single start, facing intense competition from Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Mikel Merino.
"Back in the summer, Zubimendi could have left Arsenal, and there was even talk of Real Madrid," RNE sports director Silvia Barba reported. "He could join Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window as an alternative to Julian."
Alvarez faces difficult spell under Diego Simeone
Alvarez has also endured a frustrating start to the season in Spain after his record-breaking €95 million move from Manchester City in August 2024.
Having scored 20 goals in 49 matches across all competitions last term, the World Cup winner has managed just two goals in 12 appearances for Diego Simeone's side.
"Arsenal like Julian, who is still clearly not fit," Barba added regarding the forward's situation. "The relationship between Atletico Madrid and Julian isn't working."
Winter transfer window opens door for resolution
Alvarez made his desire to leave Atletico clear over the summer after a potential move to Barcelona failed to materialise.
With both players seeking fresh starts to kickstart their respective campaigns, a mid-season exchange could solve tactical dilemmas for both clubs.
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will continue monitoring the situation as the winter transfer deadline approaches.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.