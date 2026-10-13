Arsenal are a force in English and European football, with the Gunners in the spotlight on the pitch and in the media week after week. Watching every competitive match takes a little planning, though. Different broadcasters hold the rights to different competitions. Here's where to find Arsenal's matches.

Arsenal on TV and livestream: Who shows the Gunners' matches?

Getty Images

Watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, Sky retains the Premier League rights and shows every match live, either on its own or as part of a multi-match broadcast. That includes every Arsenal game in full. Fans can also stream the matches through Sky Go or WOW .

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from €24.99/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky significantly expanded its English football coverage to include live Carabao Cup matches alongside the Premier League. It shows any Arsenal appearances in the League Cup in full.

DAZN has exclusive rights to the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Arsenal match.

Next matches NFO Premier League 11:30 ARS

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Getty Images

Several broadcasters share the Champions League rights. DAZN shows most of Arsenal's matches live, while Amazon Prime Video shows one selected top match every Tuesday, including some involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, that changes significantly. Streaming service Paramount+ will begin broadcasting the Champions League and show the majority of matches. All the details of the new rights distribution are available here.

If Arsenal reach the Champions League final, fans will also be able to watch it on free-to-air TV, as usual. In Germany, ZDF is the established broadcaster for the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video: Tuesday's top Champions League match exclusively

Arsenal broadcast information at a glance: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX provides live text commentary on numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League matches. You can find the live text commentaries here.

Arsenal broadcast information at a glance: Club profile