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Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has praised Anis Hadj Moussa's rise ahead of De Klassieker against Ajax, where Giovanni van Bronckhorst aims to snap a seven-game winless run. With Hadj Moussa returning for a potential 100th Feyenoord appearance, the hosts look to cut Ajax's three-point lead at De Kuip.

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Feyenoord seek Klassieker spark amid winless skid

Feyenoord host arch-rivals Ajax at De Kuip in Matchday 14 of the Eredivisie, looking to end a run of seven games without a win across all competitions and four straight defeats. Another loss would match the club's record of five consecutive defeats, last seen under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in 2015–16 before a turnaround alongside Dick Advocaat.

Anis Hadj Moussa returns after missing the defeat to Excelsior and can make his 100th appearance for Feyenoord in all competitions. Since his debut in August 2024, the Algeria winger has recorded 45 direct goal involvements (33 goals and 12 assists)—more than any other Feyenoord player over that span.

'I consider him a phenomenon' – Slot on Hadj Moussa

According ESPN, former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot revealed he had to convince technical director Dennis te Kloese to sign Hadj Moussa from Vitesse despite reservations from the scouting department over his defensive work without the ball and interest from Ajax.

"When I saw Vitesse playing during that period… Every time Anis found himself in a one-on-one situation, something happened; he created chances for himself or for the team," Slot said. "Name me a few other players who dominate one-on-one situations like Anis does? One way or another, he gets past them. I consider him a phenomenon."

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Slot added that Hadj Moussa has grown far beyond a late substitute under Sipke Hulshoff and Van Bronckhorst. "What did surprise me was that he is capable of making the difference twice a week for ninety minutes at the top of the Eredivisie and Champions League," Slot said. "Anis isn't purely fast. If he moves up a level again soon – and I hope that's the Premier League for him – I'm curious to see if he adapts to that pace... even against Manchester City, he managed to drive opponents crazy with those dribbling moves."

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

Van Bronckhorst calls for Porto-level intensity

Van Bronckhorst called De Klassieker the biggest match of the season as Feyenoord trail Ajax by three points in fifth place, with Ajax sitting at least three places higher at Klassieker kick-off for the first time since May 2021. The boss urged his side to carry the spirit of Tuesday's Champions League match against FC Porto into the derby and praised Luciano Valente on the left flank while flagging Ajax threat Tolu Arokodare.

"It is the biggest match of the season. The Klassieker is a special match, so as a coach and a player you definitely feel that," Van Bronckhorst said on Friday. "You saw the best example last Tuesday... There you saw a team that really went for it and played very well against a strong opponent. I felt that in that match, there was no sign that we were going through a rough patch."

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Squad boosts and milestones at De Kuip

Tsuyoshi Watanabe is available after resting foot problems against Porto, giving Van Bronckhorst three central defenders alongside Thijs Kraaijeveld and Mika Marmol, while goalkeeper Tjark Ernst continues training hard after losing his starting spot. Van Bronckhorst also prepares for his 150th Eredivisie game on the Feyenoord bench, behind only Bert van Marwijk's 170 at the club.

"Watanabe is available; he has had some problems with his foot over the last few weeks," Van Bronckhorst explained. "Winning is the best medicine, and if that happens against Ajax, that is even better."