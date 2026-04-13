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Mylo van der LansESPN
Bart DHanis

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An absolute nightmare: Ajax star carried off the pitch with a horrific injury

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Jong Ajax captain Mylo van der Lans was carried off on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury during his side’s match against TOP Oss.

Jong Ajax had already fallen behind in the 49th minute when Leonel Miguel opened the scoring for TOP Oss.

In the 69th minute he blocked a shot from Siriné Doucouré, but the TOP Oss striker caught him awkwardly and he twisted his ankle. After several minutes of treatment, the 19-year-old was carried off on a stretcher.

The 19-year-old centre-back from Delft has featured in 24 matches in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie this season and has already been promoted to the Ajax first-team squad on several occasions.


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