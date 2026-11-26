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Alexander Isak scored twice to inspire Liverpool to a 3-0 Champions League victory at Club Brugge, lifting Andoni Iraola's side to 12 points from five league-phase matches. Speaking after the win, the Swedish striker credited Alisson Becker's long-ball persistence for his late chip and insisted Liverpool's frontline is starting to click.

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Isak strikes twice to secure fourth Champions League win

Alexander Isak fired a clinical brace as Liverpool clinched a 3-0 Champions League victory away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night, moving Andoni Iraola's side onto 12 points from a possible 15 in the league phase. The striker opened the scoring early on at the Jan Breydel Stadium after Bradley Barcola intercepted Yann Sommer's stray pass and stand-in skipper Dominik Szoboszlai squared for a simple first-time finish.

"It was a perfect away win," Isak told TNT Sports after full-time. "Until we got the second goal, it was never obvious which way the game was going to go, because [Club Brugge] played well and went man-to-man. It was a quick game - back and forth - so we spoke at half-time about having to get the second goal."

Crediting Alisson Becker for his late dinked finish

Club Brugge pushed Liverpool hard for long spells before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead in the 79th minute, allowing Isak to seal the result in the closing stages. Latching onto a long kick from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Isak raced clear down the left flank and dinked a composed finish over Sommer.

"I was one-v-one the whole game with one defender. Ali [Becker] tried to kick the ball to me a couple of times and I'm happy he didn't stop trying because the last one was good and I was able to become one-against-one with the goalie," Isak explained.

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Declaring Liverpool's attack is starting to click

With Virgil van Dijk starting on the bench and teenage winger Rio Ngumoha replacing the injured Victor Munoz in the 41st minute, Liverpool rotated heavily yet remained lethal in transition. Isak insisted his personal sharpness reflects the growing chemistry across Iraola's forward line.

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"It's always difficult to say exactly where you are and how good you are. I can say that I'm in a good place and, most importantly, the team is. That's where we want to be and, hopefully, it just gets better from there," he said. "The attack, in general, is starting to click; we have a lot of different combinations and we have a dangerous attack whoever comes in, so that feels good."

FC Porto visit Anfield next in league phase

Liverpool's fourth European victory of the campaign puts them firmly in command of their league-phase fate with three fixtures remaining.

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Iraola's men now return home to Anfield for their next Champions League assignment against FC Porto, where Isak will look to extend his scoring streak.