After leading the Lions of Mesopotamia to the World Cup… Arnold: I apologise to all Iraqis

The arrivals hall at Sydney International Airport was transformed into a veritable “Iraqi celebration square”, where the Iraqi community in Australia gave coach Graham Arnold (62) a heroes’ welcome, amidst the beating of drums, Arabic chants and waving flags, in honour of his historic success in breaking the 40-year drought and leading the "Lions of Mesopotamia" to the 2026 World Cup finals.

Proud of the players and ‘Joe’s’ apology

Speaking to Australian broadcaster SBS, Arnold did not hide his surprise at the scale of the welcome he received in his homeland, describing the scene as “amazing”.

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The Australian coach expressed his deep pride in the fighters he had coached, offering a heartfelt apology to the fans in Baghdad and across Iraq for being unable to join them in the midst of the grand celebrations, due to airspace closures that prevented his immediate return.

The challenges of the ‘play-offs’

Iraq’s path to the World Cup was not strewn with roses, but rather an “epic” fraught with geopolitical and logistical challenges; regional crises and airspace closures scattered the squad ahead of the decisive World Cup play-off.

Whilst Arnold was stranded in the UAE and the players faced travel difficulties, the Iraqis proved their mettle.

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Despite the time constraints and the spectre of injuries haunting the squad, striker Ayman Hussein succeeded in sealing the victory for Iraq with a 2-1 scoreline, sparking an explosion of joy that began on the pitch, where Arnold was carried aloft on the shoulders of his players, waving the Iraqi flag, and spilled out onto the streets of Iraq, where 46 million citizens celebrated, their hopes for football restored.

Clash of the Titans

Following this achievement, which restored the prestige of Iraqi football, the ‘Lions of Mesopotamia’ are gearing up to compete in the World Cup within a gruelling group comprising France, Senegal and Norway.

The Iraqis’ aspirations now go beyond mere participation; they extend to continuing this legendary journey that began amidst suffering and culminated on the world’s finest footballing stage.

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