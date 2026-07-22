Real Madrid are on the verge of a sensational deal for a world star who lit up the last World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board want to land big signings this summer. The Whites have been absent from the winners' podiums over the past two seasons.

Michael Olise (24) is a top target this summer, and the winger is strongly inclined to join Los Blancos.

No one provided more assists at the 2026 World Cup than Olise, who racked up seven. He arrived at the tournament off the back of an exceptional season with Bayern Munich, scoring 22 goals and setting up 31 more in 52 matches.

Those displays drew great admiration from Real Madrid, who intend to accelerate their pursuit of the London-born right winger. His contract runs until June 2029.

French website "Foot Mercato" confirmed Olise is keen to make the move, where he would link up again with Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe, alongside whom he played at the 2026 World Cup.

Mbappe played a decisive role in the potential transfer, urging Olise to pursue the Real Madrid project.

According to "Bild", Olise shared his desire to join Real Madrid with his France team-mates and appreciated the words of the France captain.

Throughout the tournament, Mbappe set out to convince his friend to make the switch. He reassured Olise of the Merengues' desire to sign him and talked up life in the Spanish capital, from the restaurants to the climate.

The pitch seems to have completely won Olise over. Mbappe even told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the positive signals his team-mate had given.

Olise is also said to harbour some doubts about winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, and he believes he can offer more with Los Blancos.

The winger now intends to speak with the Bayern Munich board to understand the German club's vision for staying a Champions League contender and their plans for the coming seasons.

That conversation is likely to prove decisive for Olise's future at Bayern.