A blow for Simeone… Atlético Madrid star on the verge of missing the Barcelona clash

A media report on Sunday stated that the Atlético Madrid star is at risk of missing the match against Atlético Madrid, scheduled for next Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 in their match on Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium, in the 30th round of the La Liga season.

The Atlético Madrid star’s collapse on the pitch in the 86th minute sounded the alarm bells, and the look on his face as he left for the dressing room offered no reassurance, nor did the initial examination by the medical staff dispel the bad omens.

We are talking about José Giménez, whose participation in the next match is now in doubt, despite the fact that he was very likely to start the game.

According to the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, unfortunately for Atlético, after the final half-hour, during which the captain led the defence wearing the armband, the Uruguayan rose to the occasion and emerged victorious from all of Barcelona’s attacks after coming on as a substitute for Lenglet. Jiménez felt a slight twinge in his foot near the final whistle after clearing the ball in the box, which caused some uncertainty.

In this regard, although he finished the match, Jiménez did not hide his concern after realising that the pain he had been suffering since that incident had not gone away.

Given his character and the remarkable determination he has shown in the Champions League in a Blaugrana shirt, and bearing in mind that everything will be decided in the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano and the subsequent Copa del Rey final, it is also necessary to assess the risks. Therefore, Jiménez’s participation on Wednesday is by no means certain.

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