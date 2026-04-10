Probably the most exciting third division on the planet, Germany’s lowest professional tier bills itself as unique—and rightly so. Packed with traditional clubs, record attendances and a riveting promotion and relegation race, the third tier is a special competition.

Find out on SPOX where you can watch 3. Liga matches live!

Below, you’ll find all the broadcast details at a glance: which channels show the matches live on TV and via livestream.

How long does MagentaSport still hold the TV rights?

The division remains exclusively on MagentaSport, Telekom’s sports streaming service, which broadcasts every match live on both linear TV and via livestream. The pay-TV platform retains the rights until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Additionally, selected matches will be shown on free-to-air TV: regional public-service broadcasters will carry some high-profile fixtures. Check the official websites of WDR, NDR, MDR, BR, SWR and SR for broadcast details.

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3. Liga broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV or via livestream? – The overview