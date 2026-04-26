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TSV 1860 MünchenGetty Images

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1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting TSV’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

1860 Munich
3. Liga

Traditionsrich 1860 Munich still captivates football fans. Based in Giesing, the club competes in the 3. Liga and regularly features in the DFB-Pokal. For comprehensive coverage of the Lions’ fixtures, visit SPOX.

TSV 1860 Munich is one of Germany’s most historic football clubs, with a proud Bundesliga heritage. After a period of decline, the Munich Lions now compete in the 3. Liga, yet they remain highly appealing thanks to their iconic Giesing stadium and exceptionally loyal fanbase.

Find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches at SPOX.

For a quick overview of every broadcast option—both on TV and via live stream—see below.

Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream

The Munich Lions have competed in the 3rd Division for several seasons, so these broadcast details also apply to the Giesing-based club. MagentaSport holds the broadcasting rights for the competition up to and including the 2026/27 season, and the Telekom streaming platform carries every match.

Subscribe to MagentaSportnowfrom just €7.95 per month.

A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles live coverage of Munich Löwen’s home games, while away fixtures are usually shown by other regional stations. For details, visit the broadcasters’ official websites.

1860-münchen-1200Getty Images

3. Liga
FC Schweinfurt crest
FC Schweinfurt
SWF
1860 Munich crest
1860 Munich
TSV

For live streams, visitthe club’s official website or check NordVPN.

1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel shows TSV’s matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile

Founded17 May 1860
League titles1
Cup wins2
Champions League titles/
Record appearancesManfred Wagner (328 appearances)
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