Find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches at SPOX.
1860 Munich, all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting TSV's matches live on TV and via livestream?
Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream
The Munich Lions have competed in the 3rd Division for several seasons, so these broadcast arrangements also apply to the Giesing-based club. MagentaSport holds the broadcasting rights to the competition up to and including the 2026/27 campaign, streaming every match.
A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. When Munich Löwen host a game, Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles the live coverage; away matches usually go to other regional stations. Check each broadcaster's official website for details.
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1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel shows/streams TSV's matches live on TV or online? The club at a glance
|Founded
|17 May 1860
|League titles
|1
|Cup wins
|2
|Champions League titles
|/
|Record appearances
|Manfred Wagner (328 appearances)