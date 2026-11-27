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1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Kick-off time
1. FC Köln host newly promoted Elversberg at the RheinEnergieSTADION in a Bundesliga match with both teams needing points.
Cologne have impressed recently, taking a point from Bayern Munich in Munich with a 1-1 draw after Mikey Moore put them ahead.
At the Allianz Arena, Joel Schmied was involved in the challenge after which Bayern Munich's Harry Kane was ruled out with a torn syndesmosis ligament.
Elversberg arrive after a 1-0 defeat at SC Freiburg. Vincent Wagner's side have won just one of their past five Bundesliga and cup matches.
Before that, Elversberg showed they can score, beating Mainz 05 4-1. They sit above Cologne in the table.
Here's how you can follow the match.
Talking points: What's been happening at 1. FC Köln and Elversberg?
1. FC Köln have one win, three draws and one defeat from their past five competitive matches. They drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich last time out, having previously lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen. Cologne beat Union Berlin 5-0 in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.
Elversberg have one win and four defeats from their past five matches. They lost 1-0 to SC Freiburg last time out, having previously beaten Mainz 05 4-1. A 2-0 defeat at Darmstadt knocked them out of the DFB Cup.
1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Line-ups
FC Koeln vs Elversberg Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- R. Wagner
- V. Wagner
1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Form
1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|10
|7
|3
|0
|17
|7
|+10
|24
W
W
D
W
D
|2
|10
|6
|4
|0
|30
|10
|+20
|22
D
W
D
W
W
|3
|10
|7
|1
|2
|21
|10
|+11
|22
W
W
W
L
L
|4
|10
|7
|0
|3
|32
|14
|+18
|21
W
W
W
W
L
|5
|10
|6
|1
|3
|24
|17
|+7
|19
W
W
L
L
W
|6
|10
|5
|3
|2
|21
|15
|+6
|18
W
L
W
W
D
|7
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|20
|-4
|15
W
D
W
L
W
|8
|10
|4
|1
|5
|15
|15
|0
|13
D
W
W
L
L
|9
|10
|4
|1
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|13
L
L
W
L
W
|10
|10
|3
|3
|4
|23
|21
|+2
|12
W
L
L
D
L
|11
|10
|4
|0
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|12
L
W
L
W
W
|12
|10
|4
|0
|6
|10
|24
|-14
|12
L
W
L
L
W
|13
|10
|3
|1
|6
|19
|22
|-3
|10
L
L
L
L
W
|14
|10
|2
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|10
D
L
D
D
L
|15
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|10
L
D
D
W
D
|16
|10
|1
|4
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|7
D
L
L
D
L
|17
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|26
|-18
|7
L
L
D
D
D
|18
|10
|1
|1
|8
|12
|26
|-14
|4
L
L
D
W
L