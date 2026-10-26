Two names emerge to replace Michael Carrick! Manchester United consider Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann after Bournemouth humiliation

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Michael Carrick’s tenure as Manchester United head coach appears to be reaching a breaking point following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. The Red Devils are considering Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann to replace Michael Carrick after a disastrous 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

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Pressure mounts after Old Trafford collapse

The atmosphere at Old Trafford turned toxic on Sunday as supporters watched their side dismantled by a clinical Bournemouth team. The defeat represented a new low in what has already been described as the club's worst-ever opening to a Premier League campaign.

Tensions were further exacerbated by the decision to leave club captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench for the entire 90 minutes, a move that followed the midfielder's public criticism of his manager’s tactical approach during the week. The heavy loss has left the club sitting in 16th place, only one point above the bottom three, causing significant alarm within the board.

Internal discussions regarding the coaching situation were already underway before the weekend, but the nature of the latest collapse has forced the hierarchy to accelerate their planning. "It is going to get ridiculously difficult for Michael Carrick to be Manchester United manager moving forward. That's the problem the club have got," Gary Neville said during his commentary for Sky Sports.

Howe and Nagelsmann emerge as leading candidates

If the United board decides to pull the trigger, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as the primary contenders to take the hot seat. Both managers are currently available, meaning the club could avoid paying expensive compensation packages to rival teams. Howe has been out of work since leaving Newcastle in July and was previously championed by former sporting director Dan Ashworth. While he originally intended to take a long sabbatical, it is understood he would be open to discussing the role at Old Trafford. As per SkySports, Howe is now viewed as the leading candidate to restore stability.

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Nagelsmann presents another high-profile option, having most recently served as the head coach of the German national team. His connection to United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, from their successful time together at RB Leipzig, makes him a logical choice for a club looking to modernize its sporting structure. The 39-year-old has been looking for a fresh challenge since Germany's disappointing World Cup exit and possesses the tactical pedigree that the United hierarchy craves.





Carragher pushes for Emery appointment

Despite the focus on Howe and Nagelsmann, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the club should be looking elsewhere. He argued that the situation has become so toxic that Carrick must be removed immediately to preserve his own reputation. "Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight," Carragher insisted. "Not just for the good of Manchester United but also for the good of Carrick. It has become untenable." He suggested that the dressing room environment has become "rancid" and that the manager looks like he wants to be put out of his misery rather than continuing to lead a struggling squad.

Carragher’s preferred choice for the role is Unai Emery, despite the Spaniard’s current success at Aston Villa. Although Emery is reportedly committed to his long-term project in the Midlands, Carragher believes the lure of a "giant" club and the chance to finally succeed in the Champions League could tempt him away. While Antonio Conte and Emery have been discussed by the United decision-makers, they are not currently considered the frontrunners. The final recommendation will be made by Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, who must convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe that a change is essential to save the season from total disaster.