Anfield set for an all-red atmosphere! Lens fans barred from Liverpool trip after pyrotechnics chaos lands French club with UEFA sanction

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UEFA has officially barred Lens supporters from attending their upcoming Champions League clash at Anfield against Liverpool. The heavy sanction follows a series of crowd disturbances and the extensive use of pyrotechnics during recent European fixtures.

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UEFA cracks down on pyrotechnic chaos

European football's governing body has taken a firm stance against the recurring crowd issues involving RC Lens supporters this season. The disciplinary arm of UEFA confirmed that the French side will be prohibited from selling tickets to their travelling fans for their next two away fixtures in the Champions League league phase.

This decision stems from chaotic scenes during their recent encounter with Club Brugge, where the match was briefly halted due to a significant volume of flares being ignited and thrown toward the pitch and opposing fans.

The financial impact is equally significant for the Ligue 1 outfit, as UEFA has decided to inflict a fine of 80,000 euros on the club. This penalty covers various charges, including the lighting and throwing of pyrotechnics and acts of damage caused by the visiting supporters. The ruling follows a previous warning issued after similar incidents occurred during a September trip to face Slavia Prague, meaning the club had already been placed on a probationary period before the latest infractions in Belgium occurred.

Impact on Liverpool and Leipzig fixtures

The specific scheduling of the ban means Lens will be without their vocal away support for two critical matches on the road. The first match to be affected is the trip to face RB Leipzig on November 24, followed by the high-profile visit to Anfield to play Liverpool on January 27. Additionally, a third game ban has been deferred as part of a two-year probationary period, serving as a final warning to the club's fan base regarding their conduct in European competitions for the foreseeable future.

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For Liverpool, this ruling ensures an entirely home-dominated atmosphere for their final league phase match in the new year. The Reds are currently enjoying a strong continental campaign under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, sitting in third place in the overall standings with a perfect record after three matches. Having taken maximum points so far, the Merseyside club is well-positioned to secure automatic qualification for the knockout stages, and the absence of away fans at Anfield will only bolster their home advantage in January.

Struggles mount for the French side

While Liverpool continue to soar, Lens are facing difficulties both on and off the pitch during their return to Europe’s elite competition. Following their heavy 3-0 defeat against Club Brugge, the French side currently occupies 27th place in the league phase table, having managed only three points from their opening three games. The lack of away support in Germany and England will undoubtedly complicate their efforts to climb into the playoff positions as the tournament progresses toward its business end during the winter months.

The club's hierarchy has already shown it is willing to take internal action, previously banning their own fans from attending the fierce local derby against Lille. The recurring nature of these incidents has forced UEFA’s hand, leaving Lens to navigate their toughest remaining fixtures without the backing of their "Sang et Or" faithful.