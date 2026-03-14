Udinese forward Nicolò Zaniolo spoke to Diretta Flashscore about his career, his dreams and his time at Udinese.
Translated by
Zaniolo: "Udine is the right place for me. I used to be immature, but now I feel more like a man and I can’t afford to make mistakes. Roma? No regrets. And as for the national team..."
UDINE
"Throughout my career, I’ve visited and played for many big clubs in major cities. But I think Udine, right now, is the right place for me to prove my worth – to grow as a man, as a person and as a footballer. Ever since I arrived here, I’ve felt that this is where I belong. Because I was born in a small town just like Udine: La Spezia. This is my natural environment; it comes naturally to me. Living in a small town, without distractions, and focusing solely on football."
"I think every footballer, at every stage of the game, needs to stay focused because football isn’t just what happens on the pitch. I believe 70% of it is life off the pitch. Being at peace with family, with friends, with the right people. I’ve discovered this in Udine. I’m very happy to be here and to play for Udinese. It’s a great, solid club. I couldn’t have made a better choice than coming here.”
PRESSURE
"I think there are ups and downs in a footballer’s career. In the past, I’ve had two very serious knee injuries. It was tough, because when you get injured twice, it’s difficult. During those times, I discovered who my true friends were – the ones who stood by me and helped me both on and off the pitch. Now I’m playing well and getting back to my best. I want to keep it up. This is the right path."
"Every player feels a bit of pressure. When you play football, you’re under pressure in every match to stay focused and play well. It’s difficult to show your full potential every Sunday. But now I’ve realised that the important thing is to stay focused, always keeping the dream and the goal in mind. I’m on the right track and I don’t want to stop. I think I’ve made mistakes in my life, and I admit that. But those mistakes are in the past. Now there’s the present and the future to live. I want to keep showing my quality and have a good relationship with everyone. I feel much more like a man now. In the past I was a bit immature and got distracted easily. Now I have two children, a wife, a family. I’ve grown up. It’s a responsibility. I can’t make mistakes anymore, neither for my family nor for myself. Not anymore.”
EX-PLAYERS, THE TEAM AND THE NATIONAL SIDE
"I think the past is the past. I love Rome very much because my wife is from Rome, my first son is from Rome, and I love the city. They’ve shown me so much affection. In life, every story comes to an end. I have no regrets. I hope things will go better in the future. I want to live in Rome in the future because my wife wants to live there. I have nothing against the club or the fans. I’ll always support them. A return? In football, you never know what might happen, but right now I’m focused on Udinese. I’m focused on achieving my dream and our dream. Right now I want to carry on like this, play well, help and support the team, and follow the manager and the chairman who are working for this fantastic club. Also, my big dream is to play in the World Cup with Italy. It’s one of my biggest goals and dreams."
"Any contact with Gattuso? Not yet, but I know he’s keeping an eye on everyone. The World Cup is very important for every country and every player. Qualifying is crucial. We have two very important matches in March. I know that if I play well, perhaps the call-up might come. I believe in it. I haven’t spoken to him, but I know he watches us every Sunday."
"New position as a striker? Yes, I think it’s a position where I can show my qualities. I’m a player who loves freedom, having the ball, helping the team, running, defending and attacking. Having space to drive the ball towards goal is one of my best qualities. The manager has realised this, and I’m very happy to play for him and for the team."