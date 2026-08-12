Youri Tielemans explains how FIFA's Folarin Balogun red card U-turn inspired Belgium's World Cup victory over USMNT as Donald Trump's intervention backfire

Speaking from Manchester United's pre-season camp in Ireland, Tielemans admitted the decision to allow Balogun to play provided the ultimate motivation. "Yeah, I think that is part of the game, you know," the midfielder said. "We were surprised by the decision to revert the red card and his suspension.

"Now, for us, it did not really change anything other than the preparation leading up to the game because it is a different type of player than the other player that was meant to play. But other than that, we were very calm and we just accepted our fate and tried to have a good game."

The Belgian players famously mocked the situation on the pitch, with several stars performing the Trump dance after scoring during the 4-1 victory. Despite the USMNT's attempt to gain an advantage through the appeal, Belgium dominated the proceedings in Seattle. Tielemans added: "The celebrations afterwards were nice and funny and it was all good."



