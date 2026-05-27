"He caught my eye last year. He's a very good centre-back who, above all, has a certain presence. You don't want to play against him, or at least not go into a tackle with him," the former midfielder said of the 25-year-old on his podcast 'Einfach mal Luppen'.
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"You wouldn't want to play against him": Toni Kroos misses this DFB star from the squad for the 2026 World Cup
His brother and co-podcast host Felix also wanted to see Bisseck at the World Cup, yet both brothers ultimately backed national team manager Julian Nagelsmann's squad choices: "That's fine; it's not really our place to claim we know better," Kroos stated.
Bisseck has made only one senior appearance for Germany, yet the Cologne-born centre-back was seen as a contender for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament.
After all, the centre-back is a regular starter for Inter Milan, and last season he made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists, playing a decisive role in the Nerazzurri's league and cup double.
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Bisseck was overshadowed by Anton, Rüdiger and Thiaw.
Nagelsmann overlooked Bisseck, preferring the established centre-back partnership of Jonathan Tah (FC Bayern Munich) and Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), with Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) providing cover.
At the 2026 World Cup, Germany will face Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E.