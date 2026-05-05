"You don't have to do that at 18": Uli Hoeneß announces a dressing-down for Bayern Munich's star prospect Lennart Karl

When reminded that Michael Olise often arrives at French national team matches dressed in highly eye-catching attire, Hoeneß replied: "Yes, but he's already a global star, so he can get away with it. The media drive that kind of thing, of course, and his new girlfriend will naturally be interested as well.

However, a pink suit is 'never sensible. He needs to realise that he has to win people over through football. He has to inspire people on the pitch. And if he then perhaps drives a flashy car or something similar, that's a different matter. But you don't have to be doing that at 18.'

It is therefore Bayern's responsibility to step in. Hoeneß is "convinced" that head coach Vincent Kompany has already addressed the issue with Karl. His conclusion: "Ultimately, he will be judged by what he shows on the pitch. But if, after four or five years, he's a regular for the national team and fans say, 'I come to the stadium for him too', then maybe he can let his hair down at Carnival and dig out that costume for one last appearance."