Following a run of high-scoring matches in recent weeks, FC Bayern Munich kept a clean sheet once again in their hard-fought victory at VfL Wolfsburg. However, this would not have been possible without the outstanding goalkeeper Jonas Urbig; without his saves, the champions could easily have found themselves trailing at half-time. Indeed, the side from Wolfsburg – who may well be facing relegation – created a surprising number of good chances against Bayern in the first 45 minutes.
Translated by
Would his predecessors at Bayern Munich have got their fingers burnt by this? Even a modest victory in Wolfsburg showcased Vincent Kompany's genius
When asked about the reasons for the team's current defensive frailty, youngster Tom Bischof was surprisingly forthcoming in his comments to Sky after the 1–0 victory: "It's always bad when you concede so many goals and face so many chances. I've watched a few games from the sidelines recently, and the basics of the counter-press – closing down the opposition immediately after losing the ball – have been missing." Moments later he added, "I haven't been on the pitch much recently, so I've observed this from the sidelines. Because of that, we're covering unnecessary distances. When we press quickly, we score plenty of goals; unfortunately, we've been conceding too many."
His remarks come across as refreshingly honest and self-assured. Yet it is surprising that a 20-year-old, still on the fringes of the first team, would voice such public criticism in his first season at Bayern. He was also indirectly exempt from his own observations, having returned against Wolfsburg after four weeks out with a torn muscle fibre and two 90-minute spells on the bench.
So the first question put to Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was whether Bischof's critique was justified. Kompany grinned broadly, then delivered a clear verdict: "No, of course not. He is a young player and made a mistake in that interview." Unusual words, considering that public criticism of his players is normally taboo for Kompany. But it was the manner of his reaction that provided further proof of what, alongside the achievements attributable to him purely in footballing terms during his time at Säbener Straße so far, constitutes one of the Belgian's greatest strengths: He has a knack for striking the right tone in his interpersonal dealings with players, even in awkward moments—a skill that puts him ahead of most managers and one that is hard to learn.
His response to Bischof's remarkable interview was corrective, not condescending, firm yet free of drama. He simply brushed it off with a grin. When he refuted the player's view with his own, he did so calmly: "The problem isn't a lack of willingness to counter-press; you can't win games that way. The point is that you don't always have to decide games in the first ten or 15 minutes. That doesn't always work. We started well for ten minutes, then lost our patience. You can go into counter-pressing once, twice or three times, but eventually your legs start to feel it. I think we did much better in the second half, and that was down to our behaviour when in possession." In short, frequent counter-pressing was no longer needed because the ball stayed in Bayern's ranks for longer.
- Getty Images
What Vincent Kompany brings that his Bayern Munich predecessors lacked
It's hard to put into words, but all the more palpable on an emotional level: what makes Kompany so strong in such situations. Just imagine if his predecessors at FC Bayern, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, had been directly confronted with a player's criticism of their own style of play. It's easy to imagine they would have got their fingers burnt. Not necessarily on the merits, but because they sometimes lack Kompany's calm coherence. "Tom is a great lad. But it's straight after the match and I had a bit more perspective," the FCB coach added. Bang—issue resolved.
That response—both predictable and unusual—mirrored Bayern's entire evening at the sold-out Volkswagen Arena. Having already sewn up the league title and still smarting from their Champions League exit three days earlier, Bayern were always likely to lack inspiration in Wolfsburg. Yet the way 16th-placed Wolfsburg stretched the side that many rate as Europe's second-best was still remarkable.
"They could have scored five goals; that wasn't good at all from us," Bischof said after the first half. "The first ten minutes were still okay; we saw how we could create chances, but then we simply didn't carry on like that." Instead, Wolfsburg kept threatening the Munich goal, yet the outstanding Urbig was equal to every effort. "The way Manu (Neuer, ed.) saves whenever he gets the chance is brutal," Bischof said, praising his keeper.
FC Bayern Munich were caught off guard by VfL Wolfsburg in the first half.
Bayern rarely threatened the Wolves' compact defence. Harry Kane had the clearest chance from the penalty spot, but he slipped as he struck his 36th-minute attempt and saw the ball sail wide. Such misses are rare: it was Kane's first Bundesliga penalty failure in 25 attempts. Yet, in a sense, the blip was inevitable. "With Harry, you're usually certain he'll put it away, but even he's allowed to miss every now and then," noted Bischof.
Having already posted lacklustre first halves in their two Bundesliga outings since clinching the title on 19 April—4-3 vs. Mainz 05 and 3-3 vs. Heidenheim—Bayern showed little improvement against the Wolves. The difference: this time, there was no clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, so Kompany did not rotate the squad as aggressively. Kane, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich—the three most important outfield players—all started, unlike against Mainz and Heidenheim.
With little cohesion on show, the mood in the dressing room could only be described as sour. Yet, just as in the games against Mainz and Heidenheim, a noticeable improvement materialised after the break—both predictable and remarkable. "I also paid tribute to the team for their reaction. It's not easy to come out and virtually turn everything around. We did that again today in the second half," praised Kompany. Opposing manager Dieter Hecking agreed. "What his counterpart has achieved with Bayern this season is on another level. Of course there are more people involved than just Vincent, but you have to congratulate Bayern on the performances they deliver week in, week out. Even today, it's not a given that, after such a defeat (against PSG, ed.), they would keep the pressure on us so high and give it their all to still win this game. That's worth a compliment," said Hecking.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern are dismissing talk of a dire scenario.
Bayern looked much more incisive after the break, stifling Wolfsburg and barely giving the home side a moment's respite. Goal-scoring opportunities became regular, and the logical consequence was Olise's stunning winner (56'). The winger's trademark move—cutting inside from the right and curling a powerful left-foot shot into the far corner—is both predictable and extraordinary. This time, as so often, the ball nestled perfectly in the net. Such brilliance has become almost routine for the exceptional talent that is Olise. "Michael has set the bar so high for himself that I would have been disappointed if it hadn't gone in – and that's absurd. It shouldn't be normal, but he's got us used to it," Kompany noted back in late April, when Olise had already pulled off his trademark move in Mainz.
Because he did it again in impressive fashion in Wolfsburg, Bayern had something to celebrate just 72 hours after their elimination by PSG. The champions will celebrate their 35th Bundesliga title in front of their home fans next Saturday after the final-day clash with 1. FC Köln, then travel to Berlin a week later to face VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final.
Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl told Sky before the Wolfsburg game that anything less than a domestic double would still leave the season feeling incomplete despite already securing one trophy. "The way we play football, we are German champions, we reached the Champions League semi-finals and played on equal terms against the best team in Europe. And we are in the cup final for the first time in a long while, which we want to win," Eberl insisted, describing the campaign as "a very, very good season so far". He also stressed, "Another soft fact is this: how many people rave about how much fun it is to watch Bayern games. They've never been Bayern fans, but they enjoy watching us because it's the sort of football you want to see. You don't get a trophy for that, but it counts too."
FC Bayern Munich: The final five fixtures of the 2025/26 campaign
Date
Competition
Match
Saturday, 2 May
Bundesliga
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 3–3
Wednesday, 6 May
Champions League
FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain 1–1
Saturday, 9 May
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern 0–1
Saturday, 16 May
Bundesliga
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln
Saturday, 23 May
DFB Cup
FC Bayern vs. VfB Stuttgart