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Celia Balf

Sophia Wilson’s comeback begins as midfield and roster battles take shape - Five keys as USWNT face Japan in three-game test

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Sophia Wilson is back, the midfield is settling and key roster battles are heating up as the USWNT face Japan in a crucial three-game stretch.

The U.S. Women’s National Team are getting closer to what they’ve been building toward: the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After winning the 2024 Paris Olympics, and with Emma Hayes taking over the team and instilling new “WNT Ways,” the team is primed for the next big test that awaits them: Japan, on three consecutive occasions across six days.

Hayes has intentionally looked at the entire player pool, experimenting and granting 32 players their first caps in her first 32 matches at the helm. To date, Hayes has given caps to 60 different players. This group of 26 doesn’t include any uncapped players; in fact, this is the second camp in which Hayes has gone with a fully capped squad.

As the USWNT prepare for three games against Japan, there’s still much on the line. For one, this is a long, historic rivalry, with the USWNT leading the series with an overall record of 32-2-8 since they first played one another in 1986. Across the Olympics and World Cup, the two countries have met nine times, including three championship games. Most recently, the USWNT defeated Japan 5-2 in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Japan are fresh off a 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup victory against Chinese Taipei, and they qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup by advancing to the semifinals of that tournament. So, how will Hayes’ side show up against a team that is historically one of the best in the world?

Luckily for the Americans, this April roster features the return of many players with significant experience. For one, this is the first call-up to camp for Sophia Wilson, who has spent the last year out on maternity leave, but has 58 caps to date with the USWNT, including 24 goals. Wilson was integral to the USWNT’s gold medal at the Paris Olympics, where she formed the “Triple Espresso” front line alongside forwards Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman.

The roster is also boosted by the return of center back Tierna Davidson, who has been sidelined since suffering an ACL injury at the start of the 2025 NWSL season. While both Davidson and Wilson will likely see limited minutes, their inclusion is an encouraging sign as the USWNT begin to shape their squad ahead of fall qualifying. In midfield, the core appears to be settling into the trio Emma Hayes has leaned on in recent matches — Sam Coffey, Claire Hutton, and Rose Lavelle — particularly against Canada and Colombia. Still, there is no shortage of depth, with experienced options like Lindsey Heaps, her OL Lyonnais connection with Lily Yohannes, and the versatility of Jaedyn Shaw all in the mix.

Hayes has said previously that the USWNT will line up two different teams across the three games, and playing a team three times allows her the chance to try things, see everything, and best prepare for what could easily be a knockout matchup at next year’s World Cup.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT vs. Japan...

  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    Sophia Wilson returns

    Wilson’s return from maternity leave makes her the 18th mother to play for the USWNT all-time. The last time she featured for the national team was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with her most recent international goal coming on Oct. 24, 2024.

    A natural finisher, her presence up top has been missed over the past year, particularly as Emma Hayes has searched for a true No. 9 in her absence. Wilson’s minutes will likely be managed as she continues her return to full fitness, but early signs at the club level suggest little has changed - she’s already logging 70-minute performances, taking on defenders, and shooting with confidence.

    “Watching her play 70 minutes the other night, I couldn’t believe she had a baby and came back,” Hayes said during media availability last week.

    If Wilson scores against Japan, she would become just the ninth mother to score for the USWNT.

    “I feel like I’m in a really great place right now,” Wilson said. “I think I’ve taken this journey the right way.”

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  • Claudia Dickey, USWNTGetty

    Goalkeeper competition continues

    There is still no clear No. 1 goalkeeper for the USWNT, though the competition appears to be narrowing to Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Seattle Reign’s Claudia Dickey. Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has also been in the mix, but was left off this camp’s roster.

    Houston Dash’s Jane Campbell returns to the squad after last earning a cap on Feb. 26, 2025, and brings the most international experience of the group with 10 caps. Dickey has eight, while Tullis-Joyce has six.

    Hayes is expected to rotate across the three matches, likely giving minutes to two of the three goalkeepers. Based on recent selections, Dickey and Tullis-Joyce appear to have the edge, though Campbell’s club form with the Dash keeps her firmly in contention.

  • United States v Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield gets solidified

    Midfield may be the deepest area of the USWNT squad - to the point where Hayes has an embarrassment of riches. She can lean on the established trio of Sam Coffey, Claire Hutton, and Rose Lavelle, or turn to a group featuring Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes, and Jaedyn Shaw, with Olivia Moultrie continuing to push for minutes.

    What the USWNT has found in the middle is control - an ability to keep possession and stay connected regardless of the opponent’s approach.

    Coffey and Hutton are developing strong chemistry as dual No. 6s, while Lavelle’s return adds a dynamic, attack-minded presence between the lines. Heaps and Yohannes have shown a clear understanding, and when Shaw drops into the No. 10 role, she becomes a creative focal point capable of unlocking defenses.

    With so many options, Hayes is likely to rotate heavily, and it would be no surprise to see each midfielder feature across the three matches.

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  • Jameese Joseph and Croix BethuneGetty Images

    Fringe players' moment to shine?

    Who is on the cusp of making the World Cup roster? Availability will always play a role, but these matches against Japan offer a key opportunity for fringe players to make their case.

    Jameese Joseph is firmly in that group. The forward has only recently entered the rotation, but her pace and ability to hold up play give Hayes a legitimate No. 9 option - something the squad lacked before Wilson’s return. That opened the door for Joseph to stake her claim.

    At the back, the picture is slightly clearer. Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett appear to be the preferred center back pairing, leaving players like Emily Sams and Kennedy Wesley battling for depth spots. Jordyn Bugg, when healthy, also remains an intriguing young option.

    Out wide, Avery Patterson and Gisele Thompson are pushing for roles behind established starters Emily Fox and Lilly Reale. Patterson may have a slight edge on the depth chart, offering an attack-minded presence that effectively adds another forward in possession, while Thompson’s growth as a two-way fullback has been notable.

    Davidson also falls into the fringe category for now, as she continues to work her way back to full fitness.

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A race out wide?

    Name a faster group of wingers than the USWNT’s - it’s not easy. From Trinity Rodman to Alyssa Thompson, with Jaedyn Sears and Michelle Cooper in the mix, it’s an unfair race.

    Rodman and Thompson remain the first-choice options out wide, but Sears has made a strong case for herself as a dangerous off-the-bench weapon. Cooper, meanwhile, is back after missing all of the 2026 matches through injury and has wasted no time making an impact, scoring and helping the Kansas City Current to a statement win over Gotham FC last weekend.

    Hayes also has the flexibility to shift players around. She can push someone like Ally Sentnor wide if Wilson leads the line, with Joseph capable of drifting into those areas as well.

    It’s another position where the USWNT is loaded with depth, and against Japan, that pace out wide could prove decisive in breaking them down.

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