VIDEO: Laughing Noni Madueke ridiculed for missing open goal in England's win over Costa Rica

Further goals from Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins ultimately secured a comfortable win, but football fans on social media were quick to condemn the winger's relaxed attitude towards the blunder.

On X, @cooksbits wrote: "Hopefully that’s the last we see of him this World Cup. Does ANYONE think he should be there?"

Meanwhile, @marklamb2002 added: "Laughing and smiling about it send him back and get foden here such a washed player."

Another user, @click00001, stated: "The only reason why he’s in that squad is because he’s part of a premier league winning team. He contributed about 1 goal and 2 assists btw. I’d take out of form Palmer or Bowen over him without thinking twice."

Addressing his glaring first-half error after the final whistle, Madueke said: “I should have scored one. We definitely had a few chances, Morgz [Morgan Rogers] I think. But it will come. Better to miss them now than when the tournament starts."

He added: "I should’ve probably gone with my right foot. Obviously, it was happening quick. I should’ve scored it, but when the tournament comes, I will score them.”