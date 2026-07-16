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'World-class talent and leadership' - USWNT star Lindsey Heaps eligible to make highly-anticipated Denver Summit debut in NWSL against Portland Thorns on Saturday
- NWSL
Heaps rostered to play this weekend with Denver Summit
If Heaps debuts this weekend, there could be plenty for the midfielder to be sentimental about. It's her homecoming after her time in Europe and it is against the club she last played for in NWSL, the Portland Thorns.
Heaps spent six seasons with Portland Thorns before traveling to France, where she made 105 appearances and earned NWSL MVP honors in 2018. She helped lead the Thorns to two NWSL Shields in 2016 and 2021 and the 2017 NWSL Championship. In the 2017 NWSL Championship, she scored the game-winning goal for the title.
- Getty
'An exciting moment'
“We are thrilled to officially welcome Lindsey home to Colorado,” said Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing in a press release on Thursday.
“Lindsey's return to the NWSL is an exciting moment for our club, our supporters, and the broader Colorado soccer community. Lindsey's world-class talent and leadership will make an immediate impact both on the field and in our locker room, and we can't wait to see her wear the crest and take the pitch for the first time.”
- Populous
Big homecoming for Heaps
One of the biggest storylines to follow Heaps' return to the NWSL is that she gets to play for a club in her home state. Denver, Colorado landed the Denver Summit as one of the two expansion teams to join the NWSL in 2026.
It is also the team's first game at Centennial Stadium - their temporary home until their planned $150 million stadium in Denver is complete in 2028. Centennial Stadium is directly attached to the team's new training facility, which is considered among the best in the league.
- NWSL
What comes next?
The Denver Summit will host the Portland Thorns in NWSL Week 12 action, and are entering the weekend in 11th place in the league standings with a 4-5-4 overall record.
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