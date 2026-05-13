With 1. FC Cologne stalling over Said El Mala, Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly turned their attention to another Bundesliga prospect

Brighton have had multiple bids for El Mala rejected by Cologne, with the Billy Goats holding firm for a 50 million euro fee for the 19-year-old. Coach Fabian Hürzeler's club is unwilling to pay more than €35 million and, according to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, has now withdrawn from the race. Reports had previously indicated a verbal agreement between El Mala, his brother Malek, his parents and Brighton over a summer move.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also monitoring El Mala, while Bayern Munich is said to be "lying in wait"; nevertheless, a move from the German champions is seen as unlikely. According to consistent media reports, the club's sporting management has received the green light from the committee led by honorary president Uli Hoeneß to pursue Gordon, with Diomande also under consideration.