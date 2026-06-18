'When you look for goals, you need Cristiano' - Roberto Martinez defends keeping Ronaldo on in Portugal's World Cup draw with DR Congo despite CR7 posting just 25 touches

Expectation reached fever pitch in Texas as Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player in World Cup history at 41 years and 132 days. However, the milestone did not translate to magic on the pitch, as the Al-Nassr superstar struggled to exert any influence on the game. While Lionel Messi had set the pace with a hat-trick against Algeria a day earlier, Ronaldo found himself peripheral and isolated for much of the contest against DR Congo.

The statistics from the encounter paint a particularly grim picture for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Opta reported that Ronaldo registered just 25 touches during the 90 minutes, his lowest-ever tally in a major tournament match where he played the full duration. Furthermore, the blank in Houston extends his drought to 10 consecutive matches in major international tournaments without a goal, a run spanning 33 shots and 11 efforts on target.