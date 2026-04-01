'What a long journey she's been on' - Sophia Wilson, Tierna Davidson are back and the USWNT have reason for excitement: Winners and losers of Emma Hayes' April squad

U.S. women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes could hardly believe what she was watching over the weekend. Sophia Wilson - back on the pitch after giving birth in September - played 70 minutes in Portland Thorns’ 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current and didn’t look like someone easing her way back.

It’s been a long road, but after narrowly missing out on the SheBelieves Cup roster, the Olympic gold medalist is officially back in the mix - and in strong form.

Hayes, speaking after the roster release, didn’t hide her excitement.

“Watching her play 70 minutes the other night, I couldn’t believe she had a baby and came back,” Hayes said.

“I’ve remained in contact with [Wilson], and we’ve spoken regularly, and this absolutely feels like the right time. It’s really important for us to start getting players like Soph back into a rhythm in preparation for World Cup qualifiers.”

Wilson’s return also brings a partial reunion of the famed “Triple Espresso” frontline with Trinity Rodman back alongside her. For now, it’s more of a double shot - with Mallory Swanson still working her way back from maternity leave - but it marks the first time since the Olympics that at least two-thirds of that trio are together again.

Wilson enters camp with 58 caps and 24 goals, having played all four matches for Portland this season after missing the entirety of the 2025 NWSL campaign.

She isn’t the only notable return. Defender Tierna Davidson is back in the squad after a 13-month absence following an ACL injury early in the 2025 season. Her last USWNT appearance came against Japan on February 26, 2025, at the SheBelieves Cup.

Hayes said Davidson’s minutes will be carefully managed.

“She’ll be used in a limited capacity,” Hayes said. “What a long journey she’s been on. She’s a great player, but she’s also a brilliant person - a deep thinker who challenges me. I really enjoy her company, and I’m looking forward to bringing her back in.”

The 26-player roster blends experience and youth. Veterans like Lindsey Heaps, Emily Sonnett, and Rose Lavelle all bring over 100 caps, while 10 players have 10 or fewer. It’s the second straight camp in which every player has at least one cap, though the range of experience remains wide.

The USWNT will be tested by Japan, the reigning 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions. Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell returns as the third keeper, rotating in after recent camps featuring Mandy McGlynn, Claudia Dickey, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

With three matches against Japan, Hayes is expected to rotate heavily - experimenting, filling gaps, and continuing to build toward the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from a crucial roster, with less than five months to go until qualifying begins.