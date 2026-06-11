'We've got to win this thing' - FOX host Rebecca Lowe on England's World Cup belief, USMNT momentum and why Japan are dark horses

NEW YORK -- Rebecca Lowe keeps dreaming. Every four years, football is sort of supposed to come home. And then, for some reason - usually of England's making - the Three Lions fail to win a World Cup that is pretty much expected. It has now been 60 years of hurt, and Lowe is always, always dreaming.

So what makes this one special? Well, a few things. Harry Kane is in Ballon d'Or form. Thomas Tuchel is an elite manager and top tactician. England are experienced, in their prime, and full of talent. But for Lowe, it's more simple. Basically, it's about math.

"Because of the law of averages. It's about bloody time. We've got to win this thing. Every four years. I mean, I don't know about you, but I'm like, 'we're gonna win it. Look at our team!' And I look at this one, we should be able to win it," she tells GOAL from FOX's pre-World Cup media day.

And she might just have a point there. England are solid throughout. They have made two straight European Championships finals. A cruel exit in Qatar in 2022 has not derailed momentum. The naked eye supports the reasons for optimism, too.

"I debate this all the time. But I just believe in them, and I see it, week in, week out, how good they are," she adds.

But then, there are the nerves, too. There are other excellent teams here. France, Spain, Argentina, even a revamped Brazil can pose a threat. England, historically, has not beaten those teams.

"I'm just nervous, so nervous about those big games that will come up against France or someone," she admits.

And then there's the USMNT. Lowe has been broadcasting soccer in America for nearly 15 years now. And as a host for FOX this summer, much of her focus will be on Mauricio Pochettino's men. Results have been patchy, but Lowe is optimistic.

"I love the U.S. I love them. I really want them to do well, and I'm convinced that they will do well if they win their first game," she says.

The good news? The U.S. are more or less fit and firing. And even if it goes wrong, there are 100-plus more games to cover. That's no bad thing. Lowe talked England, the U.S., her World Cup dark horses and more in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.



