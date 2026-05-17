Vitor Pereira demands PGMOL meeting for handball rule clarity after Matheus Cunha's controversial goal in Nottingham Forest's defeat to Man Utd

The flashpoint occurred during the second half of Forest's defeat when Cunha scored United's second at Old Trafford to make it 2-1.

VAR official Peter Bankes conducted a lengthy review for a possible handball by Mbeumo as the ball was being contested before Cunha's finish, but referee Michael Salisbury eventually opted to let the goal stand.

Explaining the decision, the Premier League Match Centre released a statement saying: "After VAR review, the referee stuck with the original decision to award a goal to Manchester United. Referee announcement: 'After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.'"











