Vincent Kompany & Bayern Munich disrupt PSG's hotel plans as Champions League holders forced to find last-minute alternative

The decision forced PSG to change their travel arrangements at short notice as they look to qualify for the final after securing a 5-4 victory in the first leg. Bayern head coach Kompany made the club’s position clear when discussing the situation. "It’s our city! We're staying at the Infinity," Kompany is said to have stated, underlining Bayern’s refusal to give up their usual base. Christoph Freund also supported the decision, with the sporting director categorically refusing to relinquish Bayern's "home hotel."