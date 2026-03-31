Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Lamine Yamal Kylian MbappeGetty
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Ricardo Quaresma picks Lamine Yamal ahead of both Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland as he decides between world's top players

L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Premier League

Portugal cult hero Ricardo Quaresma has made his feelings clear on the debate over who is the current best player in the world. The former winger snubbed established icons like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in favour of Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

  • Norwegian goal machine's early dominance

    Speaking to GOALat the NYC Kit Release, in association with PUMA Football, Quaresma was tasked with a "winner stays on" quiz featuring the elite of world football. Initially, Manchester City striker Haaland was the undisputed king of the list. The Portuguese, famous for his technical flair, consistently backed the Premier League's most clinical finisher over several world-class peers.

    Haaland’s streak seemed unbreakable as he dismissed Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Even creative sparks like Pedri and Florian Wirtz couldn't sway Quaresma's loyalty to the prolific number nine during the opening rounds of the exercise.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Quaresma puts Yamal at top of pile

    The momentum of the bracket shifted the moment Yamal entered the conversation. Faced with a choice between Haaland and Barcelona's 18-year-old winger, Quaresma did not hesitate to crown a new winner.

    "Lamine," Quaresma replied. He maintained his stance even when Mbappe was introduced near the end of the video. Without a second thought, the former Porto player confirmed his choice: "Oh, Lamine." Yamal continued to sweep the remaining competition, being picked ahead of Luka Modric, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Christian Pulisic.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Yamal has once again been a key figure in Hansi Flick's Barca side this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. He is now targeting a La Liga and Champions League double with the Blaugrana, who sit four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the domestic table and have a European quarter-final date with Atletico Madrid booked in.