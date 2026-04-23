GOAL/EL Chiringuito/IG:@rafaelnadal
VIDEO: Jude Bellingham pairs up with Jannik Sinner to face Rafael Nadal & Thibaut Courtois in tennis match at the Bernabeu - with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as umpire
A star-studded exhibition in Madrid
In a crossover event that has quickly gone viral, Real Madrid superstars Bellingham and Courtois swapped their football boots for tennis rackets, joining world-class professionals Sinner and Nadal for a doubles match. It is no secret that many in the Madrid squad are avid tennis fans; Bellingham was spotted supporting Rafa Jodar in his first match at the Mutua Madrid Open, while Courtois is a frequent spectator at major events and a keen amateur player himself.
The match, organized to highlight the versatility of the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu, saw Bellingham pair with Sinner against the formidable duo of Courtois and Nadal. Of course, Nadal’s connection to the club is legendary; the 22-time Grand Slam champion is a lifelong supporter and honorary member. Seeing him compete alongside his footballing heroes in the centre of the Bernabeu felt like a fitting tribute to the intersection of Spain’s biggest sporting obsessions.
Watch the clip
Florentino Perez takes the chair
Adding a layer of prestige to the occasion, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez assumed the role of the chair umpire. The image of the club's patriarch overseeing the action from the umpire's seat provided a historic and somewhat humorous backdrop to the high-profile exhibition.
Perez’s involvement underscored the club's commitment to positioning the Bernabeu as a premier global venue for more than just football. The president watched on as his multi-million pound assets showcased their agility on a surface much different from the usual grass turf they dominate during the weekend.
- Getty Images Sport
Mutua Madrid Open takes over the Bernabeu
The event was organised to mark the start of the Mutua Madrid Open, with the Santiago Bernabeu incorporating several temporary clay courts. These facilities will allow ATP and WTA players to train at the stadium from April 23 to April 30 while they participate in the tournament. It is a promotional masterstroke directed by tournament officials Feliciano Lopez and Garbine Muguruza, elevating both the tennis tournament and the stadium's profile.
While fans might be desperate to get a glimpse of their idols, these practice sessions are not open to the general public. No tickets are being sold for the training sets, making the footage of Bellingham and Courtois competing against tennis royalty even more exclusive. The project showcases the versatility of the renovated Bernabeu and its commitment to being a central hub for major sporting events in Spain.