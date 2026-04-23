VIDEO: Jude Bellingham pairs up with Jannik Sinner to face Rafael Nadal & Thibaut Courtois in tennis match at the Bernabeu - with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as umpire

In a crossover event that has quickly gone viral, Real Madrid superstars Bellingham and Courtois swapped their football boots for tennis rackets, joining world-class professionals Sinner and Nadal for a doubles match. It is no secret that many in the Madrid squad are avid tennis fans; Bellingham was spotted supporting Rafa Jodar in his first match at the Mutua Madrid Open, while Courtois is a frequent spectator at major events and a keen amateur player himself.

The match, organized to highlight the versatility of the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu, saw Bellingham pair with Sinner against the formidable duo of Courtois and Nadal. Of course, Nadal’s connection to the club is legendary; the 22-time Grand Slam champion is a lifelong supporter and honorary member. Seeing him compete alongside his footballing heroes in the centre of the Bernabeu felt like a fitting tribute to the intersection of Spain’s biggest sporting obsessions.







