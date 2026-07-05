VIDEO: Paraguay player tries to scuff penalty spot - only for France superstar Kylian Mbappe to score anyway & celebrate in his face

Mbappe once again delivered for France in a crucial moment, converting a 70th-minute penalty after Desire Doue was brought down inside the area. Before the kick was taken, Paraguay players attempted to scuff the penalty spot in an effort to unsettle the Real Madrid forward.
The tactic failed to have any impact. Mbappe fired home his seventh goal of the tournament, moving level with Messi at the top of the Golden Boot standings. He then celebrated directly in front of the Paraguay players following a hard-fought 1-0 victory in sweltering conditions in Philadelphia.