VIDEO: Dominik Szoboszlai responds to jeering Man Utd fans with savage gesture after Liverpool's defeat at Old Trafford

The match itself was a dramatic contest that swung several times before the Red Devils secured three points. Goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko had put the hosts firmly in control early on. Liverpool responded strongly after the break. Szoboszlai pulled one back before Cody Gakpo levelled the match, completing an impressive fightback from Slot’s side. However, Mainoo struck in the 77th minute to seal victory for United. The result not only secured bragging rights but also confirmed their qualification for next season’s Champions League with three games to spare.