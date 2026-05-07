AFP
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal & Joao Felix bags hat-trick as Al-Nassr take huge step towards title
CR7 hits a century in Saudi Arabia
The legendary forward effectively put the game beyond reach in the 75th minute while simultaneously writing his name further into the history books by reaching the 100-goal milestone in Saudi league play. Ronaldo met a low, dangerous cross from Sadio Mane with a clinical, first-time left-footed strike to extend the Al-Nassr lead to 3-1 at a crucial juncture in the match.
Reaching the century mark in less than four seasons is yet another testament to the enduring clinical edge and massive impact the legendary forward has maintained in Saudi Arabia since his arrival in December 2022. The strike also served as his 26th goal of the current campaign, proving that even at 41 years of age, he remains the focal point of Al-Nassr's devastating attack.
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Felix steals the show with hat-trick
While Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with his milestone, it was Felix who dictated the tempo of the match from the first whistle. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid man opened the scoring in just the 3rd minute before doubling the lead in the 10th, courtesy of a brilliant feed from Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Felix was at the heart of everything positive for Jorge Jesus' side throughout the evening.
He eventually put the game to bed in stoppage time, completing his hat-trick with a composed penalty in the 98th minute to finalize the 4-2 scoreline. His creative output was equally impressive, as he provided the long ball to Mane that ultimately led to Ronaldo's historic century-making goal earlier in the second half.
Al-Hilal showdown up next
Yannick Carrasco managed to pull one back for Al-Shabab in the 30th minute following a stunning solo run, briefly reigniting hope for the home side and forcing the league leaders to remain alert defensively during a tense middle period of the game. After Ronaldo had restored the two-goal cushion, Ali Al-Bulaihi narrowed the gap for the hosts in the 80th minute, causing some nerves in the Al-Nassr camp. However, the league leaders displayed the resilience required of champions to hold firm before Felix's late penalty secured the 4-2 victory.
This crucial win pushes Al-Nassr to 82 points through 32 games, extending their lead to five points over Al-Hilal having played a game more, with a huge clash against the second-placed side up next. Under Jesus, the side looks well-positioned for the title, especially with Ronaldo remarkably finding the net against every single team in the league this season.