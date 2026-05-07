VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal & Joao Felix bags hat-trick as Al-Nassr take huge step towards title

The legendary forward effectively put the game beyond reach in the 75th minute while simultaneously writing his name further into the history books by reaching the 100-goal milestone in Saudi league play. Ronaldo met a low, dangerous cross from Sadio Mane with a clinical, first-time left-footed strike to extend the Al-Nassr lead to 3-1 at a crucial juncture in the match.

Reaching the century mark in less than four seasons is yet another testament to the enduring clinical edge and massive impact the legendary forward has maintained in Saudi Arabia since his arrival in December 2022. The strike also served as his 26th goal of the current campaign, proving that even at 41 years of age, he remains the focal point of Al-Nassr's devastating attack.