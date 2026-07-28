VIDEO: Chelsea loanee Jesse Derry scores superb goal to open account for Sporting CP & mimics Cole Palmer celebration

Taking to his personal social media accounts after the match, Derry expressed his delight at his goal while offering his heartfelt gratitude to the loyal Sporting faithful at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. He wrote: "What dreams are made of. Thank you for the warm welcome Alvalade."

The Chelsea loanee's post quickly drew reactions from several of his west London team-mates, with Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Trevoh Chalobah, and Shim Mheuka among those making an appearance in the comments section.