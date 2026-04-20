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Celia Balf

USWNT 2027 FIFA World Cup roster predictions: Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman will lead the way, but who joins them?

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Women's football
World Cup
USA
NWSL
T. Rodman
S. Wilson
C. Dickey
M. Swanson
N. Girma
L. Heaps

The U.S. Women's National Team is closing in on the 2027 World Cup qualifying window and tournament, which means it's time to start predicting what USWNT head coach Emma Hayes' roster will look like.

We're officially 429 days away from the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which means there's no better time to start predicting what the U.S. women's national team roster will look like, especially on the tail of their three-game series against Japan.

The USWNT impressed against Japan, winning 2-1 overall across the trio of matches. In the first showing, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes went with experience, which ultimately cemented a strong 1-0 victory to open things up, followed by a complete 180-switch in the second game, starting XI different players. The USWNT fell to Japan 2-1 in the second game, but come the finale, Hayes went with experience once again, with a sprinkle of Kennedy Wesley who completely changed the trajectory of the match when she was subbed in in the second half. The Americans went on to win the final game, 3-0.

It's been a long journey of player experimentation, player-pool building, and more since the 2024 Paris Olympics, but we're finally approaching a time when Hayes will get to decide who she's going with for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

GOAL predicts what the roster will look like...

  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper

    GOAL's picks: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals) 

    In the mix: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)

    Dickey is the No. 1, at least for now. She started two of the three matches against Japan and helped guide the USWNT to wins in both. Comfortable on the ball, reliable as a shot-stopper, and composed in possession, she brings a steadiness that echoes Alyssa Naeher at her best.

    Tullis-Joyce looks like the clear No. 2. There are still some shaky moments with her feet, but Emma Hayes has been consistent in rotating her in, and that trust says a lot about where she stands in the depth chart.

    As for the third spot, McGlynn still feels like the next in line. She wasn’t part of this most recent roster, and Jane Campbell did get the latest call-up, but the long-term picture points toward McGlynn. That final goalkeeper role likely comes down to preference and projection, not just recent selection.


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  • Ally Sentor, Naomi Girma, Sam CoffeyGetty Images

    Defense

    GOAL's picks: Naomi Girma (Chelsea), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC) 

    In the mix: Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit), Emily Sams (Angel City)

    Fox is as close to a lock as it gets in this group. The Arsenal fullback has fully cemented herself as one of the most reliable and dynamic outside backs in the world, combining pace, discipline, and a constant threat going forward.

    Girma remains the anchor at center back. She’s the most trustworthy defender in the pool, full stop, and has backed that up time and again. Calm in possession, dominant defensively, and even a threat on set pieces, she’s the foundation everything else is built on.

    Sonnett still feels like the natural partner alongside Girma. Her minutes were limited against Japan, but she’s been the consistent pairing over the past year. Add in her experience, and it’s hard to see Hayes leaving that reliability on the bench in a major tournament.

    Wesley, though, is making this very uncomfortable - in a good way. After shifting the game off the bench and following it up with a standout performance, she’s forcing her way into the conversation. The lack of experience is the only real question, because the form is undeniable.

    On the other side, Thompson continues to rise. She’s grown into the role at the international level and brings real attacking upside from the outside back position. There are still tactical nuances to refine, but the trajectory is clearly upward.

    Patterson feels like the kind of player coaches trust in tournaments. She may not be first-choice, but her versatility and consistency make her an easy inclusion. Plug her in anywhere across the back line, and you know what you’re getting.

    Then there’s Davidson, who looks like she’s finding her level again after injury. The passing range is still elite, and even in limited glimpses, it’s clear what she brings. If she’s close to full fitness, leaving that kind of profile out would be a risk.

  • Lindsey HeapsGetty Images

    Midfield

    GOAL's picks: Sam Coffey (Manchester City), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes), Claire Hutton (Bay FC), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns) 

    In the mix: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current) and Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit)

    Heaps is the centerpiece here. The captain, the tone-setter, and arguably in her best form in years, she showed across all three games against Japan why everything still runs through her. She understands exactly what Hayes wants, and no one else brings that same blend of edge, leadership, and control.

    Coffey has quietly become indispensable alongside her. What started as a more defensive No. 6 role has expanded - she’s now comfortable stepping higher, progressing play, and impacting both phases. Hayes trusts her, and that role only seems to be growing.

    Lavelle, meanwhile, remains the difference-maker. Any team she’s in is better, full stop. She breaks lines, unlocks defenses, and adds goals. When she’s fit and firing, she’s still the heartbeat of this midfield.

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  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    Attack

    GOAL's picks: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns), Cat Macario (San Diego Wave), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current)

    In the mix: Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars)

    Rodman still feels like the tone-setter in this group. Her final game against Japan was her sharpest, which tracks as she works her way back to full fitness. She thrives in big moments, and when there’s something on the line, she usually delivers - hard to imagine a World Cup without her playing a major role.

    Thompson isn’t far behind in terms of impact. Fresh off being named the London Football Awards Women’s Young Player of the Year winner, she’s carried that form into the national team. Even without a goal in the 3-0 win, her ability to stretch defenses and cut inside makes her one of the most dangerous wide players in the pool.

    Wilson is the wildcard with the highest ceiling. She’s still rounding back into form after returning from maternity leave, but each appearance has looked more like the version that dominated the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. By the time a major tournament rolls around, she could be right back at that level - or even better.

    Macario is harder to place right now simply because of availability. Injuries have kept her out, but the talent, experience under Hayes, and positional versatility as both a No. 9 and No. 10 make her feel like an obvious inclusion if she’s fit. There’s also a sense of unfinished business after missing out previously.

    Sentnor is building a real case through effort alone. She brings a different profile as a smaller, high-energy No. 9 who presses, defends, and disrupts. If the finishing returns to what we saw last year, she becomes very difficult to leave out.

    Sears is more of a projection play at this point. The Japan games weren’t her best, but the raw tools - speed, service, and willingness to run - are there. In a tournament setting, having that kind of option off the bench can change games quickly. Swanson has been seen in training with the Chicago Stars, but her return to the USWNT roster is still up in the air in terms of timing.