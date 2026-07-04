There are various aspects of American culture that Pochettino has fallen for. He's spoken extensively about his love of country music, namely Ella Langley. He enjoys American food, particularly Chick-Fil-A. More than anything, he says, he enjoys the people. He's met so many since he's arrived as American soccer's game-changing force. Almost every interaction has been somewhat similar in feeling.

"People are very approachable and make you feel comfortable," he says. "It's very welcoming. You can go to, I don't know, some place like Nashville, go to a bar, and if you're alone, you can make friends so quickly. You can look like you belong in a few minutes and feel like you belong in that place.

"When you go around America, that for me was a massive surprise, and every state is all different, but you have the same sense of human being. You always want to welcome people. You make people feel that they belong quickly in that place... I know that the country is massive, and the people are so good. I think we learn a lot. I think we are much better people now, knowing the country and the culture of the people here."

Many fans would say the same. Pochettino has lived up to his billing as a force of change. When he was brought in to lead the USMNT in 2024, he arrived to correct a program trending in the wrong direction. There were bumps along the way, some calculated, Pochettino says, but those bumps, ultimately, were for the best. The USMNT peaked at the right time, and Pochettino has been getting the credit for ensuring that happened.

Meanwhile, those who have worked with him have seen their own relationships develop. As the man himself says, Pochettino's time in American soccer has changed him, and his players have enjoyed seeing that happen up close.

"I think he definitely learns a lot," star Christian Pulisic recently said of his coach's newfound Americanisms. "I think the American culture is very unique. Sometimes, someone will say something to him in a meeting or whatever, and it just sounds like super American slang. He's like, 'huh?', and I just find it so funny.

"It feels like he's really in tune with it. I'm in his office yesterday, and he's listening to country music. It's funny to see, but then he also brings his Argentinian culture. The staff shows us things from there. It's a unique bond within the group, for sure."

The Americanization doesn't just apply to Pochettino, but also to the players who didn't grow up in the continental United States. For those players, Chris Richards and Tim Weah have often served as the team's unofficial tour guides, taking their teammates to some of American soccer's not-so-crucial landmarks.

"I remember Balo's first camp, we were taking them to American staples, particularly in food, and so I think he enjoyed that. I think he still has this kind of notion where he says 'Americans aren't real' because there's some stuff that we do that just doesn't fly back in London. It takes a while to learn, and especially when you're only here for a few weeks at a time. It's been cool being able to see different pockets of America.

"I'm trying to get a few of the guys to come to Alabama and see where I grew up, but it's been cool. They've seen the South now, they've seen out west, the Pacific Northwest. It's my first time going to Seattle as well, so that was cool to be able to experience that with everybody."

While the USMNT has enjoyed their tour of America, there's been a separate story going on with the World Cup's other participants, who have helped make this American summer feel a little bit more worldly.