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USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou and Ryan Tolmich

USMNT star Christian Pulisic ruled out of World Cup clash against Australia with calf injury, Ricardo Pepi set to start

USA vs Australia
USA
Australia
World Cup
C. Pulisic
M. Pochettino

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of U.S. Men's National Team clash against Australia, Mauricio Pochettino revealed in an interview with FOX. Pulisic was subbed after halftime in the team's dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay. Although initial reporting suggested he might be able to play in Friday's clash in Seattle, the Argentine manager confirmed Ricardo Pepi will start in his place.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    America's top star ruled out

    Pulisic's status had been speculated throughout the week following his early substitution last Friday. Pochettino revealed following the match that the 27-year-old had reaggravated an injury that he suffered in training prior to the Americans' opener.

    "Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available," the manager said at that time.

    Pulisic also mentioned that he hoped the calf issue wouldn't be a significant issue moving forward.

    "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine," he said.

    Pulisic has dealt with various ailments throughout his club campaign as well, playing just 1609 minutes - the lowest since he joined AC Milan.



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  • Ricardo Pepi, USMNTGetty

    Changes to the XI

    With Pulisic out, Pochettino made just one change to the USMNT XI. That change is Pepi, who has been brought in to start alongside Folarin Balogun in a two-striker system.

    The defense remains unchanged, with Chris Richards and Tim Ream starting again at centerback with Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman on either side. It remains to be seen how Sergino Dest will be used, meanwhile, after he played higher up the pitch as more of a winger opposite Pulisic in the Paraguay win. The midfield, meanwhile, remains anchored by Tyler Adams alongside Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman.


  • Ricardo Pepi Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026Getty/GOAL

    Pepi-Balogun partnership

    The Pepi-Balogun duo is a new one for the USMNT, with the two playing a grand total of 187 minutes alongside one another prior to Friday's match. The two have started together twice, with neither of those times in the lineup together coming during the Pochettino era.

    However, the USMNT has generally done well with that duo up top, scoring five goals in those 187 minutes, per Opta.

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  • USA Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What comes next

    Following Friday's match, the U.S. will finish up the team's group stage run against Turkey in Los Angeles.

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Turkiye crest
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USA crest
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Paraguay crest
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Australia crest
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