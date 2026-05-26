Hoeneß told Der Spiegel: "Regarding Matthäus's comments to Woltemade, let me be clear: we would have signed him for €50 million, and I'm sure we could have pulled it off. But then Matthäus goes and tells the newspaper that the player is worth at least €60–€80 million."
Translated by
Uli Hoeneß fires a blistering broadside: Lothar Matthäus has derailed Bayern Munich's pursuit of Nick Woltemade
Bayern Munich were surprisingly close to signing the versatile forward—who later moved from VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United for €75 million—closer than most fans realised. From Hoeness's perspective, the deal was done. The German international had even given Bayern his firm commitment to join them on the Isar.
However, Matthäus's public intervention put VfB Stuttgart in a difficult spot. As Hoeneß bluntly recalls, the Swabians suddenly faced entirely different expectations.
With transfer fees being bandied about, Stuttgart could no longer "sell him for 55, because they would have come under such pressure that they'd be too stupid to carry out what Matthäus, as a so-called expert, was trumpeting to the world," Hoeneß stated.
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Hoeneß lashes out at Matthäus
Bayern Munich boss Uli Hoeneß reiterated his stance during the interview, stressing that he does not intend to curb freedom of expression.
Instead, he stressed the disruptive impact on ongoing transfer talks. "He doesn't have to exploit his position to keep hurting FC Bayern," Hoeneß said of his former player.
After a promising start to the season in England, Woltemade has ultimately had a rather uneven campaign at Newcastle. Recent reports point to growing dissatisfaction on the player's part, and there is also speculation about tensions between Woltemade and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.
Is Bayern set to make another move for Woltemade?
Indications suggest Woltemade could depart the Premier League sooner than expected. "If his playing time doesn't change, a move in the summer cannot be ruled out," Sky reported recently.
For Bayern Munich, this could present an earlier-than-expected second chance to sign the young forward. The Bavarians are still actively seeking a versatile attacker to complement top scorer Harry Kane.
The club is seeking a player who can both lead the line as a classic number nine and intelligently drift between the opposition's defensive lines—a profile Woltemade embodies almost perfectly.
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FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.
Fixture Match Competition 25 July Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Bayern Friendly 4 August Jeju SK FC vs. FC Bayern Friendly 7 August FC Bayern - Aston Villa Friendly 15 August FC Bayern - RB Leipzig Friendly