Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Manchester United's midfield star Casemiro on a free transfer. His contract runs until the end of the 2027 season, with an option to extend until June 2029.

Casemiro said: "What motivates me most, and I think this applies to every player, is winning and continuing to improve. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a great deal to me." Club owner David Beckham added: "I am extremely proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami. He is a person and a player I have always admired. He is a winner who has achieved a great deal in the world of football, and after a wonderful career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I am delighted that he has decided to make Miami his new home."