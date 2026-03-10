Tottenham part of unwanted Champions League history with woeful start vs Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky gets subbed after 15 minutes

Interim manager Igor Tudor made a shock decision to start Antonin Kinsky over regular number one Guglielmo Vicario, but the young Czech goalkeeper suffered a devastating evening. He made two catastrophic errors, first slipping to gift Marcos Llorente an opener in the sixth minute.

The situation worsened when, just a minute after conceding from an Antoine Griezmann strike, the 22-year-old completely missed a routine back pass, allowing Julian Alvarez to easily slot home the third goal on 15 minutes. A demoralised Kinsky was immediately substituted for Vicario, leaving the pitch in tears.