One of the favourites to win the Champions League is Bayern Munich, a team Luca Toni knows well, having played for them from 2007 to 2010, winning a league title, a German Cup and a League Cup. The former striker spoke about the current team, in which he sees similarities with his own Bayern side: “Compared to when I was playing, there are no differences; they’ve always had a winning mentality and DNA. These are the aspects that the more experienced players in the squad explain to the new arrivals. Kane is a complete player,” Toni told Prime Video, “one of the few strikers who truly are. He has personality, technique, dribbling ability and a natural touch. I like his cunning; he plays in the same areas I used to enjoy, for example I often see him at the near post.”
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Toni: "I'm a bit of a joker and I don't mince my words; I reckon it's in the interests of some managers and agents to sign players from abroad"
"ITALIAN YOUTH FOOTBALL NEEDS REFORMING"
Luca Toni then turned his attention to the current state of Italian football, touching on the risk of the national team missing out on another World Cup and the work being done in the youth sectors: “The important thing isn’t just to qualify for the World Cup, but to go there with a real aim. Italian youth football needs reform; we never seem to try to qualify for the World Cup with the aim of finishing at least in the top eight. I’ll be blunt and say that it’s in the interests of some directors and agents to sign players from abroad. I’m being a bit cynical, but I reckon the standard is higher there. Some big clubs spend a lot on their first teams and far too little on their youth set-ups; there are some youth team coaches who have two or three jobs because they’re paid so little by the clubs they work for.”