Thierry Henry raves about his "raw talent": FC Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing an €80 million striker as an alternative to Anthony Gordon

Signing Kroupi would cost a hefty transfer fee. Bournemouth value the technically gifted, clinical attacker at around €80 million. He remains under contract at the club that finished sixth in last season's Premier League until 2030.

Bayern would also face stiff competition: reports in early May linked him with FC Barcelona, while English heavyweights Manchester City and Arsenal are also said to admire his talent.

The Frenchman also counts Arsenal legend Thierry Henry among his admirers. "I'm not surprised by his development," Henry told Sky Sports, recalling that as former France U21 coach he had wanted to call up Kroupi at just 16: "That didn't really work out because he hadn't even played for the U17s, U18s or U19s," Henry explained, adding enthusiastically: "But when I see a player with that raw talent and that determination, I don't care about his age."