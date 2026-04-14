They gave Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich a harsh lesson, and now the so-called “Terror of Europe” is on the brink of a historic collapse

In recent years, no club in English football has been more closely associated with this term than Arsenal FC. In the past few seasons alone, the Gunners have come close on several occasions to finally bringing a major trophy back to North London, only to run out of steam in the final stages and watch rivals claim the honours instead.

In 2022/23 they were five points clear of Manchester City on Matchday 32, yet they surrendered that advantage and finished five points adrift.

The following season followed a similar script: Arsenal led the table until the final weeks and believed the title was theirs. A 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Matchday 32 proved decisive. Once again, City pounced, kept their cool and carried the title back to Manchester by two points, even as Arsenal won their final five matches.