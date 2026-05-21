Markus Fiedler, a long-serving youth coach at VfB Stuttgart, has revealed that he once tried to sign the 18-year-old rising star for the Swabians – and last summer for 1. FC Magdeburg in the 2. Bundesliga.
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"There were positive talks": Lennart Karl apparently came close to joining one of FC Bayern's Bundesliga rivals
"He was already halfway to joining my U17 team at VfB," Fiedler told the Münchner Merkur. In early 2022, Karl—who had spent four and a half years at Eintracht Frankfurt before temporarily returning to his youth club, Viktoria Aschaffenburg—seemed set to move to Stuttgart.
"We had some good discussions, but he then decided to join FC Bayern," Fiedler explained. "As a C-youth player, he would have been integrated straight into my U17s. His parents were also convinced that a move to Stuttgart would have been a good thing. But the lad has been an FC Bayern fan since he was a child; he slept in Bayern bed linen. So it was almost impossible to convince him on an emotional level."
In 2025, Markus Fiedler launched another bid for Lennart Karl.
Karl moved to Munich in summer 2022 and quickly emerged as one of the academy's most promising talents. In April 2025, he was promoted to the first-team squad and, at the Club World Cup the following June, manager Vincent Kompany handed him his professional debut. Shortly afterwards, Fiedler came calling once more.
After a decade in various roles at VfB, he had taken charge of second-tier side Magdeburg. "We looked into him at the start of the season," said Fiedler. "We were all aware of his potential; before his breakthrough at Bayern, we thought: a loan might be an option for his first steps as a professional."
Karl remained in Munich and immediately established himself in the first team, appearing 39 times across all competitions, logging 1,970 minutes, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists. Having already secured the league title, he can still win the DFB Cup with FC Bayern on Saturday against Fiedler's former club, Stuttgart. He is then likely to travel to the World Cup with the German national team. Karl's rumoured squad selection has already been leaked.