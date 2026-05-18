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Daniel Buse

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"Then he realises he can't say it after all": Controversial suspicions surround national team manager Julian Nagelsmann's decision regarding Manuel Neuer

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Former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger believes that Manuel Neuer's calf injury has forced national team manager Julian Nagelsmann to delay announcing the goalkeeper's return until after this weekend.

There has been intense speculation in recent days about the 40-year-old's return from FC Bayern Munich to the German national team for the upcoming World Cup. During an appearance on ZDF on Saturday, Nagelsmann sidestepped questions on the matter and referred to the squad announcement due on Thursday. 

"Maybe he had planned to announce Manuel Neuer as the new number one, then Neuer got injured against Cologne and he realised he couldn't say that after all," Hitzlsperger told BR. Neuer was substituted because of calf problems on the final Bundesliga matchday, having already missed two previous matches this season with the same issue. 

  • Nagelsmann described Neuer's injury as "a bit of bad luck" but acknowledged that "that's not what an ideal build-up looks like." After Neuer's international retirement and Marc-André ter Stegen's injury, the national coach had settled on TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann as the new number one for the World Cup. Now, however, signs suggest that Neuer could be persuaded to make a comeback. 

    Hitzlsperger believes Nagelsmann's communication—not only in Neuer's case—still has room for improvement: "I've often read the phrase 'walking on eggshells' in recent days. I think that sums it up quite well. You'd actually think there are only professionals at work—including when it comes to communication," he said. 

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  • THOMAS HITZLSPERGER IMAGO / Brauer-Fotoagentur

    Criticism of Nagelsmann also concerns his handling of Undav.

    Nagelsmann had already come under fire for his handling of Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav, earmarking the prolific forward solely for a substitute role—and announcing this publicly. "If he questions Undav after a winning goal and says he wouldn't have scored if he'd played from the start, then I ask: what's the point? That could have been handled differently. It looks as though he's helping to weaken the whole thing even further. And that's unnecessary," said Hitzlsperger. 

    More broadly, he told the national coach, "It would help if he had advisors who could guide him well. Looking back over the past few months, I'd say the advice hasn't been up to scratch." 

  • Germany's World Cup matches:

    14 June, 7 pmGermany vs. Curaçao 
    20 June, 10 pmGermany vs Ivory Coast
    25 June, 10 pmEcuador v Germany 

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